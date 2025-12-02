Chris Olave Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wideout Chris Olave and the New Orleans Saints will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the 29th-ranked pass defense in the league (247.5 yards allowed per game).

Is Olave a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Buccaneers? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Chris Olave Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.61

64.61 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Olave Fantasy Performance

With 105.8 fantasy points in 2025 (8.8 per game), Olave is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 75th overall.

In his last three games, Olave has amassed 34.1 total fantasy points (11.4 per game), catching 18 balls (on 28 targets) for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Olave has put up 45.8 fantasy points (9.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 29 passes on 44 targets for 341 yards and two touchdowns.

The high point of Olave's season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears in Week 7, as he tallied 21.8 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Chris Olave stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, grabbing seven passes on 13 targets for 54 yards (5.4 fantasy points).

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed more than 300 yards passing to four players this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has given up two or more passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Buccaneers this year.

A total of four players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one TD pass versus Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only two players this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Buccaneers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Chris Olave?