Chris Godwin Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

In Week 6 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), WR Chris Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the San Francisco 49ers, who have the 14th-ranked passing defense in the league (207.6 yards conceded per game).

With Godwin's next game versus the 49ers, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Chris Godwin Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.87

63.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.49

Projections provided by numberFire

Godwin Fantasy Performance

Godwin is the 124th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 335th overall, as he has put up 5.2 total fantasy points (2.6 per game).

Through two games this season, Godwin has ammassed 52 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on six catches (14 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 5.2.

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Godwin caught three balls on four targets for 26 yards, good for 2.6 fantasy points.

49ers Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed over 100 yards receiving to only one player this year.

The 49ers have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Only one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one TD versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

