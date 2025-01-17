Chiefs vs Texans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Divisional Round - Jan. 18

Saturday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans.

Chiefs vs Texans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chiefs win (61%)

Chiefs vs Texans Point Spread

The Chiefs are 8.5-point favorites against the Texans. The Chiefs are -110 to cover the spread, while the Texans are -110 to cover as an 8.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Texans Over/Under

Chiefs versus Texans on Jan. 18 has an over/under of 41.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Chiefs vs Texans Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -450 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +350 underdog on the road.

Chiefs vs Texans Betting Trends

Against the spread, Kansas City is 7-9-1 this year.

The Chiefs are winless ATS (0-4) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season.

There have been seven Chiefs games (out of 17) that went over the total this season.

The Texans covered the spread seven times in 17 games during the regular season, and are 1-0-0 ATS in the postseason.

The Texans had seven of their 17 games hit the over in the regular season, and one of one in the playoffs.

Chiefs vs Texans Odds & Spread

