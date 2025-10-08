Chiefs vs Lions Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 6 Sunday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs versus the Detroit Lions is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Chiefs vs Lions Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chiefs win (61.4%)

Chiefs vs Lions Point Spread

The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites against the Lions. The Chiefs are -108 to cover the spread, while the Lions are -112 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Lions Over/Under

Chiefs versus Lions on Oct. 12 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Chiefs vs Lions Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -138 favorite at home.

Chiefs vs Lions Betting Trends

Kansas City has two wins against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have won once ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season.

This year, three of the Chiefs' five games have hit the over.

The Lions have beaten the spread four times in five games.

Detroit is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

Out of five Lions games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Chiefs vs Lions Odds & Spread

Moneyline: KC: (-138) | DET: (+118)

KC: (-138) | DET: (+118) Spread: KC: -2.5 (-108) | DET: +2.5 (-112)

KC: -2.5 (-108) | DET: +2.5 (-112) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

