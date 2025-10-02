Chiefs vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 5 Monday Night Football

Monday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Chiefs vs Jaguars Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chiefs win (62.9%)

Chiefs vs Jaguars Point Spread

The Chiefs are 3-point favorites against the Jaguars. The Chiefs are -118 to cover the spread, while the Jaguars are -104 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Jaguars Over/Under

A total of 46.5 points has been set for the Chiefs-Jaguars matchup on Oct. 6, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Chiefs vs Jaguars Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Chiefs vs. Jaguars reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-178) and Jacksonville as the underdog (+150) despite being the home team.

Chiefs vs Jaguars Betting Trends

Kansas City has two wins against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have one win ATS (1-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of the Chiefs' four games have gone over the point total.

The Jaguars' record against the spread is 3-1-0.

Jacksonville has won once ATS (1-1) as a 3-point underdog or greater this season.

The Jaguars have played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.

Check out even more in-depth Chiefs vs. Jaguars analysis on FanDuel Research.

Chiefs vs Jaguars Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-178) | JAX: (+150)

KC: (-178) | JAX: (+150) Spread: KC: -3 (-118) | JAX: +3 (-104)

KC: -3 (-118) | JAX: +3 (-104) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!