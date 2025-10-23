Chiefs vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 8 Monday Night Football

Monday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Commanders.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NFL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs Commanders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chiefs win (80.8%)

Chiefs vs Commanders Point Spread

The Chiefs are 11.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Chiefs are -120 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -102 to cover as an 11.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Commanders Over/Under

A total of 46.5 points has been set for the Chiefs-Commanders matchup on Oct. 27, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Chiefs vs Commanders Moneyline

The Chiefs vs Commanders moneyline has Kansas City as a -820 favorite, while Washington is a +570 underdog on the road.

Chiefs vs Commanders Betting Trends

Against the spread, Kansas City is 4-3-0 this season.

The Chiefs have covered every time (1-0) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Chiefs have played seven games this year and three of them have hit the over.

Against the spread, the Commanders are 3-4-0 this season.

This year, three of the Commanders' seven games have hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Chiefs vs. Commanders analysis on FanDuel Research.

Chiefs vs Commanders Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-820) | WAS: (+570)

KC: (-820) | WAS: (+570) Spread: KC: -11.5 (-120) | WAS: +11.5 (-102)

KC: -11.5 (-120) | WAS: +11.5 (-102) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!