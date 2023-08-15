Chicago Bears Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs
As of October 14, the Chicago Bears' odds to win the Super Bowl -- +55000 -- are the fourth-worst in the NFL. Their odds to earn a playoff spot are +1200.
Bears Postseason Odds
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +55000 (Bet $100 to win $55,000)
- Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000 (Bet $100 to win $6,000)
- Odds to Make the Playoffs: +1200 (Bet $100 to win $1,200)
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +3000 (Bet $100 to win $3,000)
Bears Stats Insights
- The Bears have the 14th-ranked offense this year (334.4 yards per game), and they've been worse defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 384.2 yards allowed per game.
- The Bears sport the 11th-ranked scoring offense this year (23.0 points per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst with 31.4 points allowed per game.
- With 286.0 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the , Chicago has had to rely on their 17th-ranked passing offense (203.6 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.
- The Bears are compiling 130.8 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them ninth in the . On the other side of the ball, they rank 11th, surrendering 98.2 rushing yards per contest.
- In addition to a 57.4% third-down conversion rate allowed on defense, which ranks worst in the , Chicago has put up the 14th-ranked third-down conversion rate (40.0%) on offense.
- Despite having a bottom-five defense in terms of yards per play that ranks fifth-worst in the (6.2 yards per play allowed), the Bears have had more success offensively, ranking seventh in the by putting up 5.9 yards per play.
- Chicago has the 24th-ranked turnover margin in the league at -4, forcing four turnovers (23rd in ) while turning it over eight times (20th in ).
Bears Betting Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+55000), the Bears are 29th in the league. They are the same according to the computer rankings.
- The Bears were +6000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +55000, which is the third-biggest change in the entire NFL.
- With odds of +55000, the Bears have been given a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
- The Bears' chances of reaching the playoffs, based on their odds, are 7.7%.
Bears Leaders
- Justin Fields leads Chicago with 1,143 yards (228.6 ypg) on 94-of-152 passing with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 191 rushing yards on 39 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- D.J. Moore leads his squad with 531 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 27 catches (out of 34 targets) and scored five touchdowns.
- Cole Kmet has hauled in 23 passes while averaging 46.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.
- Kmet's game status for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Vikings is unknown.
- Yannick Ngakoue has racked up 2.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 3.0 TFL and 11 tackles.
- Jack Sanborn has a team-high one interception to go along with 18 tackles and one pass defended.
