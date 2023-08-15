Chicago Bears Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

Odds updated as of 11:38 AM

As of October 14, the Chicago Bears' odds to win the Super Bowl -- +55000 -- are the fourth-worst in the NFL. Their odds to earn a playoff spot are +1200.

Bears Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +55000 (Bet $100 to win $55,000)

+55000 (Bet $100 to win $55,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000 (Bet $100 to win $6,000)

+6000 (Bet $100 to win $6,000) Odds to Make the Playoffs: +1200 (Bet $100 to win $1,200)

+1200 (Bet $100 to win $1,200) Odds to Win the NFC North: +3000 (Bet $100 to win $3,000)

Bears Stats Insights

The Bears have the 14th-ranked offense this year (334.4 yards per game), and they've been worse defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 384.2 yards allowed per game.

The Bears sport the 11th-ranked scoring offense this year (23.0 points per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst with 31.4 points allowed per game.

With 286.0 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the , Chicago has had to rely on their 17th-ranked passing offense (203.6 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.

The Bears are compiling 130.8 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them ninth in the . On the other side of the ball, they rank 11th, surrendering 98.2 rushing yards per contest.

In addition to a 57.4% third-down conversion rate allowed on defense, which ranks worst in the , Chicago has put up the 14th-ranked third-down conversion rate (40.0%) on offense.

Despite having a bottom-five defense in terms of yards per play that ranks fifth-worst in the (6.2 yards per play allowed), the Bears have had more success offensively, ranking seventh in the by putting up 5.9 yards per play.

Chicago has the 24th-ranked turnover margin in the league at -4, forcing four turnovers (23rd in ) while turning it over eight times (20th in ).

Bears Betting Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+55000), the Bears are 29th in the league. They are the same according to the computer rankings.

The Bears were +6000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +55000, which is the third-biggest change in the entire NFL.

With odds of +55000, the Bears have been given a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

The Bears' chances of reaching the playoffs, based on their odds, are 7.7%.

Bears Leaders

Justin Fields leads Chicago with 1,143 yards (228.6 ypg) on 94-of-152 passing with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 191 rushing yards on 39 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

D.J. Moore leads his squad with 531 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 27 catches (out of 34 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Cole Kmet has hauled in 23 passes while averaging 46.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Kmet's game status for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Vikings is unknown.

Yannick Ngakoue has racked up 2.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 3.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

Jack Sanborn has a team-high one interception to go along with 18 tackles and one pass defended.

