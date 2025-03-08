Chattanooga vs Mercer Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SoCon Tournament

The No. 1 seed Chattanooga Mocs (23-8, 15-3 SoCon) will take the court in the SoCon tournament against the No. 8 seed Mercer Bears (14-18, 6-12 SoCon), Saturday at 12 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Mercer Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Arena: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville

Chattanooga vs. Mercer Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga win (78.3%)

Chattanooga vs. Mercer: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Chattanooga has covered 18 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.

Mercer has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, Chattanooga (7-4) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (63.6%) than Mercer (4-4) does as the underdog (50%).

At home, the Mocs own a worse record against the spread (7-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (11-4-0).

This year, the Bears are 6-5-0 at home against the spread (.545 winning percentage). Away, they are 7-9-0 ATS (.438).

Chattanooga's record against the spread in conference play is 12-6-0.

Mercer's SoCon record against the spread is 8-11-0.

Chattanooga vs. Mercer: Moneyline Betting Stats

Chattanooga has been the moneyline favorite in 20 games this season and has come away with the win 16 times (80%) in those contests.

The Mocs have not lost in 10 games this year when favored by -429 or better on the moneyline.

Mercer has won 15.8% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-16).

The Bears have gone 1-2 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +330 or longer (33.3%).

Chattanooga has an implied victory probability of 81.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chattanooga vs. Mercer Head-to-Head Comparison

Chattanooga is outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game with a +215 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.0 points per game (61st in college basketball) and gives up 72.1 per outing (188th in college basketball).

Honor Huff paces Chattanooga, averaging 14.9 points per game (272nd in the nation).

Mercer's +41 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.6 points per game (103rd in college basketball) while giving up 75.3 per contest (279th in college basketball).

Mercer's leading scorer, Ahmad Robinson, ranks 106th in the country, scoring 17.1 points per game.

The Mocs are 285th in the country at 30.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.0 their opponents average.

Frank Champion leads the Mocs with 4.7 rebounds per game (718th in college basketball play).

The Bears are 21st in the nation at 36.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.6 their opponents average.

Alex Holt is 191st in the nation with 6.8 rebounds per game, leading the Bears.

Chattanooga ranks 19th in college basketball with 104.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 247th in college basketball defensively with 95.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bears' 92.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 267th in college basketball, and the 91.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 121st in college basketball.

