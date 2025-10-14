Chase Brown Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Running back Chase Brown has a matchup versus the 16th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (110.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, when his Cincinnati Bengals play the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Brown worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Steelers? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Chase Brown Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: October 16, 2025

October 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 58.66

58.66 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.21

20.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Brown is currently the 35th-ranked fantasy player at his position (140th overall), tallying 38.4 total fantasy points (6.4 per game).

Over his last three games, Brown has amassed 18.8 fantasy points (6.3 per game) as he's scampered for 109 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 27 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 59 yards on 12 catches (13 targets).

Brown has delivered 27.3 total fantasy points (5.5 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 53 times for 159 yards and zero scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 94 yards on 18 receptions (21 targets).

The high point of Brown's fantasy season came against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, when he piled up 11.1 fantasy points with 43 rushing yards and one TD on 21 carries. As a receiver, he reeled in two balls (on three targets) for eight yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Chase Brown delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (2.0 points) in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, rushing for three yards on 10 carries with four catches for 17 yards.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has conceded over 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

The Steelers have not allowed a player to throw for three or more touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

A total of Six players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least two receiving TDs to only one player this season.

Two players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least one rushing TD to three players this year.

Just one player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Steelers this season.

