Chase Brown Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

In Week 18 (Saturday at 8:00 PM ET), running back Chase Brown and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL (100.6 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Brown worth considering for his next game versus the Steelers? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Brown vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: January 4, 2025

January 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.9

13.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.6

15.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 74.27

74.27 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

0.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.81

24.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Brown is currently the 12th-ranked fantasy player (33rd overall), tallying 201.0 total fantasy points (12.6 per game).

During his last three games, Brown has delivered 43.3 total fantasy points (14.4 per game), rushing the ball 63 times for 255 yards and one score. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 58 yards on 10 receptions (10 targets) with one TD.

Brown has posted 77.6 fantasy points (15.5 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 383 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 89 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 153 yards on 19 grabs (21 targets) with two TDs as a receiver.

The highlight of Brown's fantasy season so far was Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans, when he carried 25 times for 97 yards and one touchdown on his way to 23.3 fantasy points. He also had three receptions (on three targets) for 16 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Chase Brown's matchup versus the New England Patriots in Week 1 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 2.3 fantasy points. He ran for 11 yards on three carries on the day with three catches for 12 yards.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed seven players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed three players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Pittsburgh has given up more than 100 yards receiving to seven players this year.

The Steelers have allowed 22 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Pittsburgh this season.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Steelers this year.

A total of 12 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Pittsburgh this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD versus the Steelers this year.

