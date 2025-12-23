Chase Brown Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Running back Chase Brown is looking at a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked rushing defense in the league (126.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his Cincinnati Bengals take on the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Brown's next game versus the Cardinals, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Chase Brown Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 75.33

75.33 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.57

0.57 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.82

22.82 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

With 172.5 fantasy points in 2025 (11.5 per game), Brown is the 14th-ranked player at the RB position and 40th among all players.

In his last three games, Brown has put up 53.4 fantasy points (17.8 per game), running for 142 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 37 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 92 yards on 14 grabs (15 targets) with three TDs as a receiver.

Brown has 77.7 total fantasy points (15.5 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 71 times for 327 yards with two touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 150 yards on 23 catches (26 targets) with three TDs.

The high point of Brown's fantasy season so far was last week against the Miami Dolphins, when he carried 12 times for 66 yards and one touchdown on his way to 28.9 fantasy points. He also had four receptions (on four targets) for 43 yards with two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Chase Brown had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he tallied just 2.0 fantasy points (10 carries, 3 yards).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Arizona has allowed seven players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed five players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Arizona has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cardinals have given up a touchdown reception by 21 players this season.

Arizona has allowed at least two receiving TDs to four players this season.

Three players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Cardinals have allowed just three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

