Chase Brown Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown will be up against the 27th-ranked rushing defense of the Miami Dolphins (132.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Brown for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Dolphins? We've got stats and information for you below.

Chase Brown Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 71.43

71.43 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.48

0.48 Projected Receiving Yards: 29.40

29.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Brown is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 50th overall, as he has put up 143.6 total fantasy points (10.3 per game).

In his last three games, Brown has put up 35.8 fantasy points (11.9 per game), running for 154 yards and scoring one touchdown on 40 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 84 yards on 17 grabs (18 targets) with one TD as a pass-catcher.

Brown has totaled 61.5 fantasy points (12.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 360 yards with one touchdown on 77 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 135 yards on 25 receptions (30 targets) with one TD.

The high point of Brown's fantasy season was a Week 8 outburst against the New York Jets, a matchup in which he tallied 22.5 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 12 carries, 73 yards, 1 TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Chase Brown had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he posted just 2.0 fantasy points (10 carries, 3 yards).

Dolphins Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for two or more TDs against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed just two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Miami this year.

A total of 21 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.

Only one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

Miami has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Dolphins have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

