Chase Brown Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Running back Chase Brown is looking at a matchup versus the 15th-ranked run defense in the NFL (111.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Cincinnati Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Chase Brown Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.04

68.04 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.21

24.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

With 134.6 fantasy points this season (10.4 per game), Brown is the 18th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 51st among all players.

During his last three games, Brown has delivered 39.8 total fantasy points (13.3 per game), running the ball 46 times for 208 yards and one score. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 70 yards on 12 receptions (15 targets) with one TD.

Brown has posted 63.7 fantasy points (12.7 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 344 yards and scoring one touchdown on 75 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 173 yards on 26 grabs (37 targets) with one TD as a receiver.

The highlight of Brown's fantasy season came against the New York Jets in Week 8, when he racked up 22.5 fantasy points with 73 rushing yards and one TD on 12 carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in three balls (on three targets) for 32 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Chase Brown delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (2.0 points) in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, rushing for three yards on 10 carries with four catches for 17 yards.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed only one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The Ravens have given up three or more passing TDs to only two opposing QBs this year.

Baltimore has given up over 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

A total of 18 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens this season.

Only one player has caught more than one TD pass against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this season.

Baltimore has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Ravens have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

