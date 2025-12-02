Chase Brown Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Running back Chase Brown is looking at a matchup versus the 30th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (141.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Brown a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bills? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Chase Brown Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 65.36

65.36 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

0.37 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.55

22.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Brown is currently the 18th-ranked fantasy player (53rd overall), posting 119.1 total fantasy points (9.9 per game).

In his last three games, Brown has picked up 37.0 fantasy points (12.3 per game), rushing for 284 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 52 carries. He has also contributed 86 yards on 15 catches (19 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Brown has amassed 70.7 fantasy points (14.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 394 yards with one touchdown on 75 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 193 yards on 26 receptions (36 targets) with one TD.

The high point of Brown's fantasy season came against the New York Jets in Week 8, when he tallied 22.5 fantasy points with three receptions (on three targets) for 32 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Chase Brown delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (2.0 points) in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, running for three yards on 10 carries with four catches for 17 yards.

Bills Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

A total of three players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Buffalo this season.

A total of 12 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Bills have allowed four players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Buffalo has allowed at least one rushing TD to 14 players this year.

The Bills have allowed four players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

