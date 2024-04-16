Chandler Parsons' Pick for Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Play-In Game

In a rematch of last year's first-round playoff series, the Golden State Warriors are set to face-off against the Sacramento Kings, with the winner keeping their season alive and the loser starting their vacation early.

It was the Warriors who won Game 7 in 2023 to end the Kings' season, but will tonight see the same outcome?

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Warriors as 2.5-point favorites in the contest, and the Kings are +118 to come out with the win.

On Tuesday's episode of Run It Back, former NBA player Chandler Parsons gave his prediction for the in-state rivalry.

"If I'm a betting man, I'm betting Golden State Warriors tonight. They're just the big brother of the Kings, they've always had their number."@ChandlerParsons on the #Kings-#Warriors matchup coming up. pic.twitter.com/Z5gs50i3DS — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) April 16, 2024

