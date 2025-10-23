FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Central Michigan vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Central Michigan vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Central Michigan Chippewas are playing the UMass Minutemen.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Central Michigan vs UMass Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Central Michigan: (-699) | UMass: (+500)
  • Spread: Central Michigan: -15.5 (-115) | UMass: +15.5 (-105)
  • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Central Michigan vs UMass Betting Trends

  • Central Michigan's record against the spread is 4-3-0.
  • Central Michigan has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 15.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • This season, four of Central Michigan's seven games have go over the point total.
  • UMass owns two wins against the spread this year.
  • UMass has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 15.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • UMass has played seven games this season, and four of them have hit the over.

Central Michigan vs UMass Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Chippewas win (86.6%)

Central Michigan vs UMass Point Spread

Central Michigan is favored by 15.5 points over UMass. Central Michigan is -115 to cover the spread, with UMass being -105.

Central Michigan vs UMass Over/Under

The over/under for the Central Michigan versus UMass game on Oct. 25 has been set at 46.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Central Michigan vs UMass Moneyline

Central Michigan is a -699 favorite on the moneyline, while UMass is a +500 underdog.

Central Michigan vs. UMass Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Central Michigan22.610325.68047.67
UMass11.313635.612749.47

Central Michigan vs. UMass Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Mount Pleasant, Michigan
  • Stadium: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Central Michigan vs. UMass analysis on FanDuel Research.

