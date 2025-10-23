Central Michigan vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Central Michigan Chippewas are playing the UMass Minutemen.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Central Michigan vs UMass Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Central Michigan: (-699) | UMass: (+500)

Central Michigan: (-699) | UMass: (+500) Spread: Central Michigan: -15.5 (-115) | UMass: +15.5 (-105)

Central Michigan: -15.5 (-115) | UMass: +15.5 (-105) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Central Michigan vs UMass Betting Trends

Central Michigan's record against the spread is 4-3-0.

Central Michigan has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 15.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, four of Central Michigan's seven games have go over the point total.

UMass owns two wins against the spread this year.

UMass has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 15.5-point underdog or greater this year.

UMass has played seven games this season, and four of them have hit the over.

Central Michigan vs UMass Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chippewas win (86.6%)

Central Michigan vs UMass Point Spread

Central Michigan is favored by 15.5 points over UMass. Central Michigan is -115 to cover the spread, with UMass being -105.

Central Michigan vs UMass Over/Under

The over/under for the Central Michigan versus UMass game on Oct. 25 has been set at 46.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Central Michigan vs UMass Moneyline

Central Michigan is a -699 favorite on the moneyline, while UMass is a +500 underdog.

Central Michigan vs. UMass Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Central Michigan 22.6 103 25.6 80 47.6 7 UMass 11.3 136 35.6 127 49.4 7

Central Michigan vs. UMass Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Stadium: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

