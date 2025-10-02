Central Michigan vs Akron Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Central Michigan Chippewas taking on the Akron Zips.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Central Michigan vs Akron Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Central Michigan: (-295) | Akron: (+240)

Central Michigan: (-295) | Akron: (+240) Spread: Central Michigan: -7.5 (-105) | Akron: +7.5 (-115)

Central Michigan: -7.5 (-105) | Akron: +7.5 (-115) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Central Michigan vs Akron Betting Trends

Central Michigan is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Central Michigan is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of five Central Michigan games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Akron has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Akron has one win ATS (1-2) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this year.

Akron has played five games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

Central Michigan vs Akron Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chippewas win (69.9%)

Central Michigan vs Akron Point Spread

Akron is an underdog by 7.5 points versus Central Michigan. Akron is -115 to cover the spread, and Central Michigan is -105.

Central Michigan vs Akron Over/Under

The over/under for the Central Michigan versus Akron game on Oct. 4 has been set at 45.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Central Michigan vs Akron Moneyline

The Central Michigan vs Akron moneyline has Central Michigan as a -295 favorite, while Akron is a +240 underdog.

Central Michigan vs. Akron Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Central Michigan 21.8 93 29.0 114 48.7 5 Akron 16.4 117 32.2 128 50.9 5

Central Michigan vs. Akron Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Stadium: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Central Michigan vs. Akron analysis on FanDuel Research.