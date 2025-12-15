Celtics vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 15

Celtics vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, December 15, 2025

Monday, December 15, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: Peacock, NBCS-BOS, and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (20-5) are underdogs (+1.5) as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (15-10) at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, December 15, 2025 at TD Garden. The matchup airs on Peacock, NBCS-BOS, and FDSDET. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.

Celtics vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -1.5 229.5 -124 +106

Celtics vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (68.5%)

Celtics vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Celtics are 14-10-1 against the spread this season.

In the Pistons' 25 games this season, they have 14 wins against the spread.

This season, 12 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total.

The Pistons have hit the over 56% of the time this year (14 of 25 games with a set point total).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread in home games (7-5-0) than it has in road games (7-5-1).

The Celtics have eclipsed the total in seven of 12 home games (58.3%), compared to five of 13 road games (38.5%).

Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .571 (8-6-0). On the road, it is .545 (6-5-0).

Looking at the over/under, Pistons games have finished over nine of 14 times at home (64.3%), and five of 11 away (45.5%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 29.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Derrick White averages 17.2 points, 4 boards and 5.2 assists.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 boards and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10.1 points, 8.3 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Anfernee Simons averages 13.1 points, 2.2 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 39.2% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Pistons Leaders

Per game, Cade Cunningham provides the Pistons 26.9 points, 6.1 boards and 9.1 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jalen Duren averages 18.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is also draining 65.2% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Ausar Thompson averages 11.8 points, 6 boards and 3 assists. He is draining 52% of his shots from the field.

The Pistons are getting 10.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart.

The Pistons are receiving 12.5 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Duncan Robinson.

