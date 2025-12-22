Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 22

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 22, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: FDSIN and NBCS-BOS

The Indiana Pacers (6-22) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (17-11) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, December 22, 2025 at TD Garden. The game airs on FDSIN and NBCS-BOS. The over/under for the matchup is set at 225.5.

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -10.5 225.5 -461 +360

Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (77%)

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Celtics have put together a record of 16-11-1 against the spread this season.

In the Pacers' 28 games this season, they have 14 wins against the spread.

Celtics games have gone over the total 13 times this season.

The Pacers have eclipsed the over/under 39.3% of the time this year (11 of 28 games with a set point total).

Boston has covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as road games (57.1%). It has covered eight times in 14 games when playing at home and eight times in 14 games when playing on the road.

In home games, the Celtics exceed the over/under 57.1% of the time (eight of 14 games). They've hit the over in 35.7% of away games (five of 14 contests).

Indiana has performed better against the spread at home (9-6-0) than away (5-8-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Pacers games have finished over more frequently at home (eight of 15, 53.3%) than away (three of 13, 23.1%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 29.3 points, 6.3 boards and 5 assists.

Derrick White averages 18.2 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists.

Payton Pritchard averages 17 points, 4.4 boards and 5.2 assists, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per contest.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10.1 points, 1.6 assists and 7.9 boards.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 13.1 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 boards.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 23.8 points for the Pacers, plus 6.7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Andrew Nembhard's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He is making 42.5% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Per game, Jay Huff gets the Pacers 8.1 points, 4 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 2.5 blocks (first in NBA).

The Pacers are getting 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jarace Walker.

The Pacers get 7.6 points per game from Isaiah Jackson, plus 6.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.