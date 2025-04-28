Celtics vs. Magic NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 29

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic are big 12-point underdogs in a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and FDSFL. The Celtics are ahead 3-1 in the series. The matchup has a point total of 200.

Celtics vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -12 200 -649 +480

Celtics vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (74.2%)

Celtics vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Celtics are 39-42-1 against the spread this season.

The Magic are 41-41-0 against the spread this season.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 37 times this season.

Magic games this year have hit the over on 35 of 82 set point totals (42.7%).

Boston sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (18-23-0) than it does in road games (21-19-1).

In home games, the Celtics exceed the over/under 51.2% of the time (21 of 41 games). They've hit the over in 39% of games on the road (16 of 41 contests).

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .537 (22-19-0). On the road, it is .463 (19-22-0).

Magic games have gone above the over/under less often at home (16 times out of 41) than on the road (19 of 41) this year.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum's numbers on the season are 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 3.5 made 3-pointers (fourth in league).

Derrick White averages 16.4 points, 4.5 boards and 4.8 assists.

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 5.8 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Payton Pritchard averages 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.7% from downtown, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (10th in league).

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11.1 points, 3.9 assists and 4.3 boards.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.2 points for the Magic, plus 5.7 boards and 4.7 assists.

The Magic get 25.9 points per game from Paolo Banchero, plus 7.5 boards and 4.8 assists.

Per game, Wendell Carter Jr. provides the Magic 9.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Magic receive 9.4 points per game from Anthony Black, plus 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Goga Bitadze's numbers on the season are 7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is draining 61.1% of his shots from the field.

