Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBC/Peacock

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (11-9) are 1-point underdogs against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (13-6) Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at TD Garden. The matchup tips off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.

Celtics vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1 231.5 -118 +100

Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (64.2%)

Celtics vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 11 times this season (11-7-1).

The Celtics have played 20 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have gone over the total 10 times out of 20 chances this season.

Celtics games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 20 opportunities (40%).

New York has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (10-1-0) than it has in road tilts (1-6-1).

Looking at over/unders, the Knicks hit the over more consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total seven times in 11 opportunities this season (63.6%). On the road, they have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

Boston's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. It is 5-5-0 ATS on its home court and 5-4-1 on the road.

In terms of the over/under, Celtics games have finished over more often at home (five of 10, 50%) than away (three of 10, 30%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.7 points, 11.9 boards and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Brunson is averaging 28.5 points, 6.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges averages 16.1 points, 4.5 boards and 4.4 assists, shooting 52.7% from the floor and 41.6% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Josh Hart is averaging 11.4 points, 5.1 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

Miles McBride is averaging 11.4 points, 2.6 boards and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Celtics Leaders

Brown averages 28.4 points, 6.2 boards and 4.8 assists. He is also draining 49.0% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

The Celtics are receiving 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Derrick White.

The Celtics get 17.5 points per game from Payton Pritchard, plus 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Per game, Neemias Queta provides the Celtics 9.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Per game, Anfernee Simons gives the Celtics 13.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

