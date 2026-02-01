Celtics vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Sunday, February 1, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (18-28) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (30-18) on Sunday, February 1, 2026 at TD Garden as big, 12.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSWI. The over/under in the matchup is set at 216.5.

Celtics vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -12.5 216.5 -599 +450

Celtics vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (80.2%)

Celtics vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 26 times in 48 games with a set spread.

The Bucks are 19-27-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 19 times out of 46 chances.

Bucks games this season have gone over the total in 18 of 46 opportunities (39.1%).

Boston has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (11-12-0) than it does in away games (15-9-1).

The Celtics have exceeded the over/under in nine of 23 home games (39.1%). They've done better in away games, going over the total in 10 of 25 matchups (40%).

Milwaukee has performed better against the spread away (11-14-0) than at home (8-13-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Bucks games have gone over 10 of 21 times at home (47.6%), and eight of 25 on the road (32%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 29.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Derrick White is averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 assists and 4.5 boards.

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 17 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10 points, 8.1 boards and 1.4 assists.

Anfernee Simons averages 13.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made treys per game.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins averages 16.3 points, 4.5 boards and 5.4 assists. He is also draining 46.2% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Per game, Myles Turner gives the Bucks 13 points, 5.5 boards and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks (seventh in league).

The Bucks receive 13.3 points per game from Bobby Portis, plus 6.6 boards and 1.7 assists.

Per game, Kyle Kuzma gives the Bucks 12.7 points, 4.8 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

AJ Green averages 10.2 points, 2.5 boards and 2 assists. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.