Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 22

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and NBCS-PH

The Boston Celtics hit the court against the Philadelphia 76ers as only 2-point favorites in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -2 227.5 -130 +110

Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (86.7%)

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics compiled a 39-42-1 record against the spread last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 2 points or more, the 76ers went 21-28 last season.

Last season, 37 Celtics games went over the point total.

Last year, 47 of the 76ers' 82 games went over the point total.

At home last season, Boston owned a worse record against the spread (18-23-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (21-19-1).

Philadelphia was better against the spread on the road (17-24-0) than at home (12-29-0) last season.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum recorded 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6 assists last season.

Last season, Derrick White recorded an average of 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Jaylen Brown's stats last season included 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He sank 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 32.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Anfernee Simons collected 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Payton Pritchard averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey collected 26.3 points, 3.3 boards and 6.1 assists last year, shooting 43.7% from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Quentin Grimes recorded 14.6 points, 4.3 boards and 3 assists last year. Defensively, he put up 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kelly Oubre Jr. posted 15.1 points, 6.1 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 47% from the floor and 29.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Paul George averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists, shooting 43% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Trendon Watford's stats last season were 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field.

