CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

In Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Denver Broncos, who have the sixth-ranked passing defense in the league (179.9 yards allowed per game).

With Lamb's next game versus the Broncos, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Lamb this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

CeeDee Lamb Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 82.28

82.28 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.56

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb Fantasy Performance

Lamb has piled up 39.2 fantasy points in 2025 (13.1 per game), which ranks him 40th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 155 player in fantasy football.

Last week against the Washington Commanders, Lamb caught five balls on eight targets for 110 yardsone touchdown, good for 17.0 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Broncos this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs against Denver this season.

Only one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed only one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Denver has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Broncos this year.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one TD against Denver this year.

The Broncos have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

Want more data and analysis on CeeDee Lamb? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.