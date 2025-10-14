CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb faces a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the league (235.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Lamb worth a look for his next game versus the Commanders? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

CeeDee Lamb Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 75.37

75.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.61

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb Fantasy Performance

Lamb is currently the 69th-ranked fantasy player at his position (206th overall), posting 22.2 total fantasy points (11.1 per game).

Through two games this year, Lamb has produced 22.2 fantasy points, as he's caught 16 passes on 24 targets for 222 yards and zero touchdowns.

In Week 2 against the New York Giants, Lamb put up 11.2 fantasy points, tallying nine receptions on 11 targets for 112 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed just one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Washington has given up at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

The Commanders have allowed at least three passing TDs to only one opposing QB this season.

A total of four players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed a TD catch by seven players this year.

Washington has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to just one player this season.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Commanders this season.

