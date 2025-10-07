CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Carolina Panthers and their 10th-ranked pass defense (204.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

CeeDee Lamb Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.88

70.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.60

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb Fantasy Performance

Lamb is the 61st-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 196th overall, as he has tallied 22.2 total fantasy points (11.1 per game).

In two games this season, Lamb has been targeted 24 times, with 16 receptions for 222 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 22.2 fantasy points.

In Week 2 against the New York Giants, Lamb posted 11.2 fantasy points, tallying nine receptions on 11 targets for 112 yards.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not let a player put up over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed two players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed three or more passing TDs to just one opposing QB this season.

Carolina has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

A total of Seven players have caught a touchdown pass against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed just one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Carolina has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Panthers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

