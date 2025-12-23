CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

In Week 17 (Thursday at 1 p.m. ET), WR CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Washington Commanders, who have the 26th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (241.7 yards conceded per game).

CeeDee Lamb Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.0

14.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.5

17.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 99.02

99.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.69

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb Fantasy Performance

Lamb is currently the 18th-ranked fantasy player at his position (85th overall), tallying 120.9 total fantasy points (11.0 per game).

In his last three games, Lamb has totaled 283 yards and zero scores on 18 catches (25 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 28.3 fantasy points (9.4 per game) during that period.

Lamb has produced 53.0 fantasy points (10.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 29 passes on 45 targets for 470 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Lamb's fantasy season was a Week 13 performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, a matchup in which he posted 17.2 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, CeeDee Lamb's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers last week was his worst of the season, as he posted just 5.1 fantasy points. He tallied six receptions for 51 yards on the day.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Four players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this season.

The Commanders have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least two TDs against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed six players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Washington has given up more than 100 yards receiving to seven players this season.

The Commanders have allowed 25 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Washington this season.

Five players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Commanders have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

