CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Minnesota Vikings and their fourth-ranked passing defense (172.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

CeeDee Lamb Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings

Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.7

4.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 32.60

32.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb Fantasy Performance

Lamb is the 19th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 92nd overall, as he has tallied 104.7 total fantasy points (11.6 per game).

In his last three games, Lamb has put up 36.8 fantasy points (12.3 per game), as he's turned 28 targets into 17 catches for 308 yards and one TD.

Lamb has compiled 57.9 total fantasy points (11.6 per game) in his last five games, catching 29 balls (on 47 targets) for 459 yards and two touchdowns.

The high point of Lamb's fantasy campaign was a Week 13 outburst versus the Kansas City Chiefs, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 17.2 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he caught seven balls (on nine targets) for 112 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, CeeDee Lamb stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles, catching four passes on 11 targets for 75 yards (7.5 fantasy points).

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has given up over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Vikings this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed at least three passing TDs to only two opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed a touchdown reception by 13 players this year.

Minnesota has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Vikings have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

A total of nine players have run for at least one touchdown versus Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

