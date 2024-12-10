CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb faces a matchup versus the 12th-ranked pass defense in the league (214.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Dallas Cowboys take on the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Lamb's next game against the Panthers, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Lamb vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.84

66.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Lamb has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 10.3 fantasy points per game (134.3 total points). Overall, he is 52nd in fantasy points.

During his last three games Lamb has been targeted 25 times, with 18 receptions for 199 yards and one TD. He has posted 26.1 fantasy points (8.7 per game) during that stretch.

Lamb has been targeted 47 times, with 32 receptions for 313 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has put up 39.1 fantasy points (7.8 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Lamb's season as a fantasy producer came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, as he put up 26.6 fantasy points by reeling in 13 passes (on 17 targets) for 146 yards and two scores.

From a fantasy perspective, CeeDee Lamb's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 2.4 fantasy points. He had six receptions for 21 yards on the day.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has allowed one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

Carolina has allowed eight players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 21 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Six players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players this year.

The Panthers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on CeeDee Lamb? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.