CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will take on the 17th-ranked pass defense of the Detroit Lions (212.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

With Lamb's next game against the Lions, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

CeeDee Lamb Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions Game Date: December 4, 2025

December 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 79.91

79.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.55

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Lamb is currently the 25th-ranked fantasy player (102nd overall), posting 92.6 total fantasy points (11.6 per game).

In his last three games, Lamb has put up 37.3 fantasy points (12.4 per game), as he's caught 16 passes on 27 targets for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

Lamb has totaled 412 receiving yards and two scores on 30 catches (49 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 53.4 points (10.7 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Lamb's fantasy season so far was last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 17.2 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, CeeDee Lamb delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (7.5 points) in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles, catching four balls for 75 yards.

Lions Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of nine players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

Detroit has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Lions have given up a TD reception by 20 players this year.

Detroit has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to five players this year.

The Lions have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one TD against Detroit this year.

The Lions have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

