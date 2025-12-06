Cavaliers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH, NBCS-BA, and NBA TV

The Golden State Warriors (11-12) are 8-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game road slide when they square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-10) on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at Rocket Arena. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSOH, NBCS-BA, and NBA TV. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -8 227.5 -300 +250

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (64.8%)

Cavaliers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have registered a 9-15-0 record against the spread this season.

The Warriors have 10 wins against the spread in 23 games this year.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 11 times out of 23 chances this season.

Warriors games this season have gone over the point total 56.5% of the time (13 out of 23 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Cleveland owns a worse record against the spread (5-9-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (4-6-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've gone over the total four times in 14 opportunities this season (28.6%). In road games, they have hit the over seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).

Golden State's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (5-4-1). Away, it is .385 (5-8-0).

In terms of the over/under, Warriors games have gone over five of 10 times at home (50%), and eight of 13 on the road (61.5%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 30.6 points, 4.9 boards and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown, with an average of 3.9 made 3-pointers (first in league).

Evan Mobley is averaging 19 points, 4.2 assists and 9.1 boards.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 16.5 points, 2.5 assists and 4.4 boards.

Jaylon Tyson's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 53.7% from the field and 47.7% from downtown (fourth in league), with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Lonzo Ball is averaging 5.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III's numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 5.6 boards and 5 assists per game. He is also draining 51.9% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Brandin Podziemski provides the Warriors 12.3 points, 4.6 boards and 2.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Warriors receive 8 points per game from Draymond Green, plus 6.1 boards and 5.5 assists.

The Warriors receive 11.8 points per game from Moses Moody, plus 3.2 boards and 1.4 assists.

Jonathan Kuminga's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 34% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

