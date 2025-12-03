Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: KUNP and FDSOH

The Portland Trail Blazers (8-13) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at Rocket Arena as big, 10.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on KUNP and FDSOH. The point total in the matchup is 238.5.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -10.5 238.5 -500 +380

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (85.7%)

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread eight times this season (8-14-0).

The Trail Blazers are 11-10-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 10 times out of 21 chances.

The Trail Blazers have hit the over 66.7% of the time this year (14 of 21 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Cleveland has fared worse at home, covering four times in 12 home games, and four times in 10 road games.

When it comes to point totals, the Cavaliers hit the over less consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total three times in 12 opportunities this season (25%). On the road, they have hit the over seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).

Portland has been better against the spread at home (6-3-0) than on the road (5-7-0) this season.

Both at home (six of nine) and on the road (eight of 12), the Trail Blazers' games have gone over (in terms of the over/under) 66.7% of the time.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 30.6 points, 5.5 assists and 5 boards.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.9 points, 9 boards and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1.6 blocked shots (seventh in NBA).

De'Andre Hunter averages 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaylon Tyson's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 4.9 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 51% from the floor and 48.1% from downtown (fourth in league), with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Lonzo Ball is averaging 5.9 points, 5.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Per game, Deni Avdija provides the Trail Blazers 25.8 points, 7.1 boards and 6.1 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Donovan Clingan's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 49.4% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Jerami Grant gets the Trail Blazers 19.1 points, 3.5 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Toumani Camara gives the Trail Blazers 12.7 points, 5.4 boards and 2.7 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

The Trail Blazers are getting 21 points, 4.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Shaedon Sharpe.

