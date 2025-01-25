Cavaliers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: SCHN and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-8) take the court against the Houston Rockets (29-14) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET on SCHN and FDSOH. The matchup's point total is set at 227.5.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -3.5 227.5 -164 +138

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (58.9%)

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 29-15-0 against the spread this season.

In the Rockets' 43 games this season, they have 25 wins against the spread.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 28 times out of 43 chances.

Rockets games this year have hit the over on 23 of 43 set point totals (53.5%).

Cleveland owns a better record against the spread at home (16-7-0) than it does on the road (13-8-0).

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (60.9%) than road games (66.7%).

Houston has been better against the spread on the road (13-8-0) than at home (12-9-1) this season.

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Rockets' games have finished above the over/under at home (45.5%, 10 of 22) than away (61.9%, 13 of 21).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.5 points, 4.5 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Darius Garland averages 21.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 42.8% from beyond the arc, with 3 made treys per game.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 14 points, 10 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 1 block.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.6 points, 2.9 assists and 8.8 boards.

Ty Jerome is averaging 11 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 19.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is also draining 49% of his shots from the floor.

The Rockets receive 21.3 points per game from Jalen Green, plus 4.3 boards and 2.7 assists.

The Rockets are getting 15.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game from Fred VanVleet.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 13 points, 8 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He is draining 55.4% of his shots from the field.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He is draining 40.6% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.