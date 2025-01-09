Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: SportsNet and FDSOH

The Toronto Raptors (8-29) are heavy underdogs (by 15.5 points) to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (32-4) on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 234.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -15.5 234.5 -1351 +810

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (86.4%)

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 26 times this season (26-10-0).

The Raptors have played 37 games, with 18 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 23 times out of 37 chances this season.

Raptors games this season have gone over the total in 19 of 37 opportunities (51.4%).

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (15-5-0) than it has in road affairs (11-5-0).

The Cavaliers have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of games at home (65%) than games on the road (62.5%).

This year, Toronto is 11-8-1 at home against the spread (.550 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-9-1 ATS (.412).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have gone over 13 of 20 times at home (65%), and six of 17 on the road (35.3%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 22.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1.5 blocked shots (10th in league).

Darius Garland is averaging 20.4 points, 2.6 boards and 6.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen averages 14.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 70% from the floor (third in NBA).

Ty Jerome averages 10.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 50% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, RJ Barrett gives the Raptors 23.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Raptors are receiving 15 points, 10.6 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Jakob Poeltl.

The Raptors are getting 20.3 points, 7.9 boards and 6.5 assists per game from Scottie Barnes.

Gradey Dick averages 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is sinking 40.6% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per contest.

Per game, Ochai Agbaji provides the Raptors 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

