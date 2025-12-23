Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (8-22) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-14) on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at Rocket Arena as 9.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSOH, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The matchup has an over/under set at 240.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -9.5 240.5 -405 +320

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (85.1%)

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 9-21-0 against the spread this season.

In the Pelicans' 30 games this year, they have 20 wins against the spread.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 14 times.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the total in 18 of 30 opportunities (60%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered five times in 18 games at home, and it has covered four times in 12 games on the road.

When it comes to point totals, the Cavaliers hit the over less consistently at home, as they've gone over the total six times in 18 opportunities this season (33.3%). In away games, they have hit the over eight times in 12 opportunities (66.7%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has been better at home (13-5-0) than away (7-5-0).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under 72.2% of the time at home (13 of 18), and 41.7% of the time on the road (five of 12).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 30.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown, with an average of 4.1 made treys (first in league).

De'Andre Hunter's numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Jaylon Tyson averages 12.8 points, 5.4 boards and 2 assists, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 44.9% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per game.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.9 points, 2 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

Lonzo Ball is averaging 5.6 points, 4.5 boards and 4.8 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Trey Murphy III provides the Pelicans 20.8 points, 6.3 boards and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.2 blocks.

Derik Queen's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 6.8 boards and 4.1 assists per game. He is draining 51.7% of his shots from the field.

Saddiq Bey averages 15 points, 6.1 boards and 2.2 assists. He is making 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

The Pelicans are getting 15 points, 3.5 boards and 3.1 assists per game from Jeremiah Fears.

Per game, Jose Alvarado provides the Pelicans 8.3 points, 2.8 boards and 3.2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

