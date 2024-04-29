Cavaliers vs. Magic NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 30
Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSOH
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 4.5-point favorites for Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and BSOH. The series is tied 2-2. The matchup's over/under is set at 199.5.
Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Favorite Spread Odds
Underdog Spread Odds
Total
Over Total Odds
Under Total Odds
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|-112
|-108
|199.5
|-110
|-110
|-189
|+160
Cavaliers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cavaliers win (67.4%)
Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers have compiled a 39-41-2 record against the spread this season.
- Against the spread, the Magic are 51-31-0 this season.
- This season, 40 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total.
- Magic games this year have hit the over on 37 of 82 set point totals (45.1%).
- Cleveland owns a worse record against the spread at home (19-21-1) than it does in road games (20-20-1).
- The Cavaliers have eclipsed the total in 23 of 41 home games (56.1%), compared to 17 of 41 road games (41.5%).
- Orlando has performed better against the spread at home (28-13-0) than on the road (23-18-0) this year.
- Magic games have gone above the over/under 39% of the time at home (16 of 41), and 51.2% of the time away (21 of 41).
Cavaliers Leaders
- Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers.
- Caris LeVert is averaging 14 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
- Max Strus averages 12.2 points, 4.8 boards and 4 assists, shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per contest.
- Darius Garland is averaging 18 points, 6.5 assists and 2.7 boards.
Magic Leaders
- Per game, Paolo Napoleon James Banchero gives the Magic 22.6 points, 6.9 boards and 5.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Per game, Franz Wagner gets the Magic 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- The Magic are getting 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Cole Anthony.
- The Magic are receiving 12.6 points, 3.1 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Jalen Suggs.
- The Magic get 10.9 points per game from Moritz Wagner, plus 4.3 boards and 1.2 assists.
