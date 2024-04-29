Cavaliers vs. Magic NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 30

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 4.5-point favorites for Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and BSOH. The series is tied 2-2. The matchup's over/under is set at 199.5.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -4.5 -112 -108 199.5 -110 -110 -189 +160

Cavaliers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (67.4%)

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have compiled a 39-41-2 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Magic are 51-31-0 this season.

This season, 40 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total.

Magic games this year have hit the over on 37 of 82 set point totals (45.1%).

Cleveland owns a worse record against the spread at home (19-21-1) than it does in road games (20-20-1).

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the total in 23 of 41 home games (56.1%), compared to 17 of 41 road games (41.5%).

Orlando has performed better against the spread at home (28-13-0) than on the road (23-18-0) this year.

Magic games have gone above the over/under 39% of the time at home (16 of 41), and 51.2% of the time away (21 of 41).

Cavaliers Leaders

Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers.

Caris LeVert is averaging 14 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Max Strus averages 12.2 points, 4.8 boards and 4 assists, shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Darius Garland is averaging 18 points, 6.5 assists and 2.7 boards.

Magic Leaders

Per game, Paolo Napoleon James Banchero gives the Magic 22.6 points, 6.9 boards and 5.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Franz Wagner gets the Magic 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Magic are getting 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Cole Anthony.

The Magic are receiving 12.6 points, 3.1 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Jalen Suggs.

The Magic get 10.9 points per game from Moritz Wagner, plus 4.3 boards and 1.2 assists.

