Cavaliers vs. Magic NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 20

Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: ESPN and BSFL

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN and BSFL. The matchup's over/under is 207.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -5.5 -110 -110 207 -110 -110 -227 +190

Cavaliers vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (66.9%)

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 39-41-2 against the spread this season.

In the Magic's 82 games this season, they have 51 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 40 times this season.

Magic games this year have gone over the total in 37 of 82 opportunities (45.1%).

At home, Cleveland has a worse record against the spread (19-21-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-20-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over more often at home, as they've gone over the total 23 times in 41 opportunities this season (56.1%). On the road, they have hit the over 17 times in 41 opportunities (41.5%).

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .683 (28-13-0). Away, it is .561 (23-18-0).

Magic games have gone above the over/under less often at home (16 times out of 41) than away (21 of 41) this year.

Cavaliers Leaders

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 63.4% from the field (fourth in NBA).

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 26.6 points, 5.1 boards and 6.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Caris LeVert is averaging 14 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Max Strus is averaging 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Darius Garland averages 18 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.1% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 22.6 points, 6.9 boards and 5.4 assists. He is also draining 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 19.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.1% of his shots from the field and 28.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 treys.

Cole Anthony's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is sinking 43.5% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Jalen Suggs averages 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

The Magic are receiving 10.9 points, 4.3 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Moritz Wagner.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.