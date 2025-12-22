Cavaliers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 22

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 22, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: Peacock and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-14) host the Charlotte Hornets (9-19) after losing three straight home games. The Cavaliers are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, December 22, 2025. The over/under for the matchup is 237.5.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -9.5 237.5 -360 +290

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (84.2%)

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in a matchup nine times this season (9-20-0).

The Hornets are 14-14-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 13 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total out of 28 chances.

Hornets games this season have hit the over on 10 of 28 set point totals (35.7%).

Cleveland owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (5-12-0) than it does in away games (4-8-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over less consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total five times in 17 opportunities this season (29.4%). On the road, they have hit the over eight times in 12 opportunities (66.7%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Charlotte has a better winning percentage at home (.571, 8-6-0 record) than on the road (.429, 6-8-0).

Both at home (five of 14) and away (five of 14), the Hornets' games have finished over (in terms of the over/under) 35.7% of the time.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 30.7 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter averages 15.1 points, 4.3 boards and 2.2 assists.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 14 points, 2 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

Lonzo Ball is averaging 5.5 points, 4.7 assists and 4.6 boards.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 21.1 points, 6 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He is also sinking 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Kon Knueppel's numbers on the season are 19.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is making 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.5 treys (fifth in NBA).

The Hornets are getting 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game from LaMelo Ball.

The Hornets are receiving 7.9 points, 7.3 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

Per game, Ryan Kalkbrenner gets the Hornets 8.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.8 blocks (third in NBA).

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.