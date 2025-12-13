Cavaliers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Sunday, December 14, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSSE

The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-11) are heavy, 11.5-point favorites against the Charlotte Hornets (7-18) on Sunday, December 14, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSOH and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -11.5 234.5 -481 +360

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (85.5%)

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread nine times over 26 games with a set spread.

The Hornets are 12-13-0 against the spread this season.

This season, 12 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total out of 25 chances.

Hornets games this year have gone over the total in nine of 25 opportunities (36%).

Cleveland sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (5-10-0) than it does on the road (4-7-0).

The Cavaliers have exceeded the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in four of 15 home matchups (26.7%). In road games, they have hit the over in eight of 11 games (72.7%).

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .538 (7-6-0). Away, it is .417 (5-7-0).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under 30.8% of the time at home (four of 13), and 41.7% of the time away (five of 12).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 31.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Evan Mobley is averaging 19.1 points, 4.1 assists and 9.3 boards.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 15.9 points, 2.4 assists and 4.3 boards.

Jaylon Tyson's numbers on the season are 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 53.1% from the floor and 46.3% from downtown (eighth in NBA), with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Jarrett Allen averages 14.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 57.3% from the field.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is also sinking 43.6% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

The Hornets are getting 18.6 points, 5.4 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Kon Knueppel.

The Hornets are getting 19.4 points, 6 boards and 8.5 assists per game from LaMelo Ball.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 8.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 63.3% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Collin Sexton provides the Hornets 15.5 points, 2.2 boards and 4.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.