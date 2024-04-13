Cavaliers vs. Hornets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 14

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSOH and BSSE

The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-33) are heavy favorites (-15.5) as they attempt to continue a four-game home win streak when they take on the Charlotte Hornets (20-61) on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSSE. The matchup's over/under is set at 209.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -15.5 -110 -110 209 -110 -110 -909 +610

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (88.3%)

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 39-40-2 against the spread this season.

In the Hornets' 81 games this year, they have 32 wins against the spread.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 39 times.

The Hornets have hit the over 51.9% of the time this year (42 of 81 games with a set point total).

Cleveland sports a worse record against the spread at home (19-20-1) than it does on the road (20-20-1).

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 22 of 40 home matchups (55%). In away games, they have hit the over in 17 of 41 games (41.5%).

Charlotte has performed better against the spread at home (18-20-3) than away (14-26-0) this year.

Hornets games have gone above the over/under 53.7% of the time at home (22 of 41), and 50% of the time away (20 of 40).

Cavaliers Leaders

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 10.6 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 63.1% from the floor (fourth in league).

Caris LeVert averages 14 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Darius Garland is averaging 18 points, 2.7 boards and 6.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley averages 15.7 points, 9.4 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 58.4% from the floor (10th in league).

Max Strus is averaging 12.1 points, 3.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 21 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is also sinking 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Brandon Miller averages 17.1 points, 4.2 boards and 2.4 assists. He is also making 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.

The Hornets get 9.7 points per game from Nick Richards, plus 8 boards and 0.8 assists.

Grant Williams' numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

The Hornets get 23.9 points per game from LaMelo Ball, plus 5.1 rebounds and 8 assists.

