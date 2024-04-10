Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 10

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSOH and BSSE

The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-33) are big, 18.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (27-52) on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSSE. The point total is 213.5 for the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -18.5 -108 -112 213.5 -110 -110 -2000 +1040

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (84.3%)

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 38-39-2 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have 37 wins against the spread in 79 games this season.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 38 times.

The Grizzlies have eclipsed the over/under 45.6% of the time this season (36 of 79 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread in road games (20-20-1) than it has in home games (18-19-1).

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (55.3%) than road tilts (41.5%).

This year, Memphis is 14-24-1 at home against the spread (.359 winning percentage). Away, it is 23-17-0 ATS (.575).

Grizzlies games have finished above the over/under 33.3% of the time at home (13 of 39), and 57.5% of the time away (23 of 40).

Cavaliers Leaders

Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.4 points, 2.7 assists and 10.6 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 26.4 points, 5.1 boards and 6 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers.

Caris LeVert averages 13.9 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Darius Garland averages 18.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.5% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 15.9 points, 9.5 boards and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 58.4% from the field (ninth in league).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.5 points for the Grizzlies, plus 5.5 boards and 2.3 assists.

Desmond Bane averages 23.7 points, 4.4 boards and 5.5 assists. He is also draining 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per contest.

The Grizzlies are getting 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Santi Aldama.

The Grizzlies are getting 10 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Vince Williams Jr..

John Konchar averages 4.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2 assists. He is making 42.3% of his shots from the field.

