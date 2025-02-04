Cavaliers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: TNT, truTV, MAX, and NBCS-BOS

The Eastern-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (40-9) are favored by 2 points as they look to hold off the No. 2 team in the conference, the Boston Celtics (35-15). The squads play Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, truTV, MAX, and NBCS-BOS. The over/under in the matchup is set at 237.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -2 237 -132 +112

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (61.8%)

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a record of 33-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Celtics have played 50 games, with 20 wins against the spread.

This season, 32 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total out of 50 chances.

Celtics games this year have hit the over on 23 of 50 set point totals (46%).

When playing at home, Cleveland owns a better record against the spread (19-8-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (14-8-0).

The Cavaliers have gone over the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in 17 of 27 home matchups (63%). On the road, they have hit the over in 15 of 22 games (68.2%).

This season, Boston is 9-16-0 at home against the spread (.360 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-13-1 ATS (.440).

Celtics games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (14 times out of 25) than on the road (nine of 25) this year.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 boards.

Darius Garland is averaging 21.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (10th in league).

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.7 points, 10 boards and 1.9 assists.

Ty Jerome averages 11.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 43.1% from downtown (10th in league), with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 26.9 points for the Celtics, plus 8.9 boards and 5.7 assists.

Per game, Jaylen Brown gives the Celtics 23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Derrick White provides the Celtics 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Celtics get 13.8 points per game from Payton Pritchard, plus 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Celtics receive 11.1 points per game from Jrue Holiday, plus 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

