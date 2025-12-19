Cavaliers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 19

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, December 19, 2025

Friday, December 19, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CHSN and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-13) are at home in Central Division action against the Chicago Bulls (11-15) on Friday, December 19, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are favored by 6.5 points in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 239.5.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -6.5 239.5 -255 +210

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (79.7%)

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 9-19-0 against the spread this season.

In the Bulls' 26 games this year, they have 11 wins against the spread.

This season, 12 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total out of 26 chances.

Bulls games this season have gone over the total in 13 of 26 opportunities (50%).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered five times in 16 games at home, and it has covered four times in 12 games when playing on the road.

At home, the Cavaliers exceed the over/under 25% of the time (four of 16 games). They hit the over more often in road games, topping the total in 66.7% of games (eight of 12).

Against the spread, Chicago has performed better at home (6-6-1) than on the road (5-8-0).

Looking at the over/under, Bulls games have finished over five of 13 times at home (38.5%), and eight of 13 away (61.5%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 30.7 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.5 points, 2 assists and 5.6 boards.

De'Andre Hunter averages 15.3 points, 4.3 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 30.5% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 14 points, 7.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 57.5% from the floor.

Lonzo Ball is averaging 5.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey averages 20.3 points, 9.4 boards and 8.9 assists. He is also draining 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Bulls are receiving 15.8 points, 9.1 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Nikola Vucevic.

The Bulls get 13.4 points per game from Matas Buzelis, plus 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

The Bulls receive 12.4 points per game from Tre Jones, plus 3 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Ayo Dosunmu's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 47.5% from 3-point range (fifth in NBA), with an average of 1.9 treys.

