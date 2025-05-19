Cardinals vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the St. Louis Cardinals are playing the Detroit Tigers.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cardinals vs Tigers Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (26-21) vs. Detroit Tigers (31-16)

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Monday, May 19, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSDET

Cardinals vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-158) | DET: (+134)

STL: (-158) | DET: (+134) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+134) | DET: +1.5 (-162)

STL: -1.5 (+134) | DET: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cardinals vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 4-1, 4.50 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 1-1, 4.68 ERA

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (4-1) for the Cardinals and Keider Montero (1-1) for the Tigers. When Gray starts, his team is 6-3-0 against the spread this season. Gray and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Tigers have gone 2-1-0 ATS in Montero's three starts that had a set spread. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for one Montero start this season -- they lost.

Cardinals vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (61.7%)

Cardinals vs Tigers Moneyline

St. Louis is a -158 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +134 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cardinals. The Tigers are -162 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are +134.

Cardinals vs Tigers Over/Under

The Cardinals-Tigers game on May 19 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (50%) in those contests.

St. Louis has played as a favorite of -158 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 24 of their 47 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 47 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 26-21-0 against the spread.

The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog 18 total times this season. They've gone 9-9 in those games.

Detroit is 1-3 (winning only 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 46 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-20-3).

The Tigers have gone 26-20-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar is batting .253 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .363 while slugging .418.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Brendan Donovan has 58 hits and an OBP of .387 to go with a slugging percentage of .466. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season. He's batting .330.

Among all qualifying batters, he is sixth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Arenado is batting .247 with a .380 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.

Willson Contreras has six home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with 40 hits. He's batting .244 and slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is 103rd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Gleyber Torres leads his team with a .371 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .290 while slugging .450.

He is currently 32nd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Riley Greene has a .511 slugging percentage, which paces the Tigers.

Kerry Carpenter has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and five walks while hitting .291.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!