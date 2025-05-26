Cardinals vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Monday in MLB, the St. Louis Cardinals are playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Cardinals vs Orioles Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (30-23) vs. Baltimore Orioles (18-34)

Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Monday, May 26, 2025 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and FDSMW

Cardinals vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-112) | BAL: (-104)

STL: (-112) | BAL: (-104) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-178)

STL: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cardinals vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 3-3, 3.77 ERA vs Charlie Morton (Orioles) - 0-7, 7.68 ERA

The Cardinals will give the ball to Erick Fedde (3-3, 3.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Charlie Morton (0-7, 7.68 ERA). Fedde's team is 6-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fedde's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Orioles failed to cover in each of Morton's six starts with a set spread. The Orioles were the underdog on the moneyline for two Morton starts this season -- they lost both.

Cardinals vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (52.4%)

Cardinals vs Orioles Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -104 underdog despite being at home.

Cardinals vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and St. Louis is +146 to cover the runline.

Cardinals vs Orioles Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Cardinals-Orioles on May 26, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Cardinals vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 18 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (55.6%) in those contests.

This season St. Louis has been victorious nine times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 27 of 53 chances this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 30-23-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles are 9-14 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Baltimore has gone 8-13 (38.1%).

In the 52 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-24-2).

The Orioles have put together a 17-35-0 record ATS this season (covering only 32.7% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis in OBP (.388), slugging percentage (.460) and total hits (65) this season. He has a .328 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Donovan has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double and two walks.

Lars Nootbaar has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among all qualified, he is 99th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.

Nolan Arenado has 44 hits this season and has a slash line of .234/.306/.378.

Willson Contreras has been key for St. Louis with 46 hits, an OBP of .332 plus a slugging percentage of .397.

Contreras takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with two RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has an on-base percentage of .419, a slugging percentage of .537, and has 49 hits, all club-highs for the Orioles (while batting .329).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 15th in slugging.

O'Hearn enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .571 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Cedric Mullins is batting .226 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying players, he is 130th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .211 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 walks.

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .265 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.

