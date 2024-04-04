Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The St. Louis Cardinals are among the MLB squads in action on Thursday, up against the Miami Marlins.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Marlins Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (3-4) vs. Miami Marlins (0-7)

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Thursday, April 4, 2024 Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSFL

Cardinals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-138) | MIA: (+118)

STL: (-138) | MIA: (+118) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+142) | MIA: +1.5 (-172)

STL: -1.5 (+142) | MIA: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cardinals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn (Cardinals) - 0-0, 00.00 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Marlins) - 0-1, 6.75 ERA

The Cardinals will give the ball to Lance Lynn and the Marlins will turn to Ryan Weathers (0-1, 6.75 ERA). Lynn helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Lynn's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Weathers has started just one game with a set spread, which the Marlins failed to cover. The Marlins have always been the moneyline underdog when Weathers starts this season.

Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (57.3%)

Cardinals vs Marlins Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Marlins moneyline has St. Louis as a -138 favorite, while Miami is a +118 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-172 to cover), and St. Louis is +142 to cover the runline.

Cardinals vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Cardinals versus Marlins game on April 4 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cardinals have yet to play a game this season while listed as the odds-on favorite.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given St. Louis this season, with a -138 moneyline set for this game.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in two of their seven games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals are 5-2-0 against the spread in their seven games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have not been the moneyline underdog yet this season.

Miami has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Marlins have played in seven games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-1-0).

The Marlins have not covered the spread in seven games with a set run line (0-7-0).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has an OPS of .938, fueled by an OBP of .438 to go with a slugging percentage of .500. He has a .308 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Donovan has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Willson Contreras has four hits, which leads St. Louis batters this season. He's batting .211 with three extra-base hits. He's also slugging .579 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 134th, his on-base percentage 48th, and his slugging percentage 44th.

Contreras has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt has six hits this season and has a slash line of .240/.367/.360.

Nolan Arenado has no home runs, but three RBI and a batting average of .172 this season.

Arenado enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a double and two RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has accumulated a slugging percentage of .345, a team-high for the Marlins. He's batting .310 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 107th and he is 127th in slugging.

Jazz Chisholm is hitting .130 with a double, a home run and seven walks. He's slugging .304 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified players, he is 182nd in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 141st in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez is batting .185 with a double and five walks.

Bryan De La Cruz has collected eight hits to lead his team.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!