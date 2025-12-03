Capitals vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3

The Washington Capitals versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Capitals vs Sharks Game Info

Washington Capitals (16-9-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-11-3)

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-146) Sharks (+122) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (56%)

Capitals vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -210 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +168.

Capitals vs Sharks Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Sharks game on Dec. 3, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.

Capitals vs Sharks Moneyline

Washington is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +122 underdog at home.

