NHL

Capitals vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Washington Capitals versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Sharks Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (16-9-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-11-3)
  • Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-146)Sharks (+122)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (56%)

Capitals vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -210 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +168.

Capitals vs Sharks Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Sharks game on Dec. 3, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.

Capitals vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Washington is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +122 underdog at home.

