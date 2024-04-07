Capitals vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Ottawa Senators.

Capitals vs Senators Game Info

Washington Capitals (36-30-10) vs. Ottawa Senators (33-39-4)

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+ and MNMT

Capitals vs Senators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-146) Senators (+122) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (60.5%)

Capitals vs Senators Spread

The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Capitals. The Senators are -196 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +162.

Capitals vs Senators Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Senators matchup on April 7, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Capitals vs Senators Moneyline