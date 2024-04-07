Capitals vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7
The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Ottawa Senators.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Capitals vs Senators Game Info
- Washington Capitals (36-30-10) vs. Ottawa Senators (33-39-4)
- Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+ and MNMT
Capitals vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Capitals (-146)
|Senators (+122)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (60.5%)
Capitals vs Senators Spread
- The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Capitals. The Senators are -196 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +162.
Capitals vs Senators Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Senators matchup on April 7, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.
Capitals vs Senators Moneyline
- Washington is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +122 underdog on the road.