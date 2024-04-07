menu item
FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

More

More

Logo
NHL

Capitals vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Capitals vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

The Sunday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Ottawa Senators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Capitals vs Senators Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (36-30-10) vs. Ottawa Senators (33-39-4)
  • Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+ and MNMT

Capitals vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Capitals (-146)Senators (+122)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (60.5%)

Capitals vs Senators Spread

  • The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Capitals. The Senators are -196 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +162.

Capitals vs Senators Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Senators matchup on April 7, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Capitals vs Senators Moneyline

  • Washington is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +122 underdog on the road.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!