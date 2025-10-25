NHL
Capitals vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25
In NHL action on Saturday, the Washington Capitals take on the Ottawa Senators.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Capitals vs Senators Game Info
- Washington Capitals (6-2) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-4-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-128)
|Senators (+106)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (60.1%)
Capitals vs Senators Puck Line
- The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Capitals. The Senators are -235 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +186.
Capitals vs Senators Over/Under
- The Capitals-Senators matchup on Oct. 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.
Capitals vs Senators Moneyline
- Ottawa is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -128 favorite at home.