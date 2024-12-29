FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Capitals vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Capitals vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Capitals vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (24-9-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-18-4)
  • Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-146)Red Wings (+122)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (54.5%)

Capitals vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +164 to cover the spread, with the Red Wings being -205.

Capitals vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Capitals versus Red Wings game on December 29 has been set at 6.5, with +112 odds on the over and -138 odds on the under.

Capitals vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Detroit is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -146 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup