Capitals vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29
The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Detroit Red Wings.
Capitals vs Red Wings Game Info
- Washington Capitals (24-9-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-18-4)
- Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Red Wings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-146)
|Red Wings (+122)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (54.5%)
Capitals vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +164 to cover the spread, with the Red Wings being -205.
Capitals vs Red Wings Over/Under
- The over/under for the Capitals versus Red Wings game on December 29 has been set at 6.5, with +112 odds on the over and -138 odds on the under.
Capitals vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Detroit is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -146 favorite on the road.