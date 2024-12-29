Capitals vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Detroit Red Wings.

Capitals vs Red Wings Game Info

Washington Capitals (24-9-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-18-4)

Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-146) Red Wings (+122) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (54.5%)

Capitals vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are +164 to cover the spread, with the Red Wings being -205.

Capitals vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for the Capitals versus Red Wings game on December 29 has been set at 6.5, with +112 odds on the over and -138 odds on the under.

Capitals vs Red Wings Moneyline

Detroit is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -146 favorite on the road.

